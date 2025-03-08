GA State men’s basketball season comes to an end after a nail-biting loss to Marshall

March Madness is just around the corner as conference tournaments have gotten underway in college basketball.

The Georgia State Men’s Basketball team lost a nail-biter as the game came down to the final moments in regulation at Pensacola Bay Center on Friday.

The Panthers, (14-19, 8-10) in the Sun Belt Conference lost to the Thundering Herd of Marshall, (20-12,12-6), 79-76.

Jelani Hamilton and Zarique Nutter combined to score 47 total points, while Cesare Edwards added an additional 15 points and nine rebounds off the bench for the Panthers.

GSU held a 49-41 lead with 16:15 to go in the game. After that point, The Herd took control of the game and never looked back, outscoring the Panthers 38-27 the rest of the way.

“It was a fun game to be a part of,” Panthers head coach Jonas Hayes said. “I thought we we matched up well against them and I want to give our guys some credit for making plays and and getting stops when they needed them. I thought we we we played with a level of effort and urgency that would allow us to be in most games as we were in this one.”

While there won’t be March Madness for the Panthers, Coach Hayes said his team showed tremendous character.

“It is that level that consistently needs to be in place to give you a chance to win every night, and I think closer to the end of the year, we became the team I thought we were we were capable of of becoming,” he said. “I want to commend these guys for showing up every single day, not giving in, not giving out when it was practically easy to do so.”

