From GA shelter dog to police K-9 – here’s this dog’s incredible journey to help fight crime

ATLANTA — A Belgian Malinois named Bozi, 3, once on the brink of euthanasia in a Georgia kill shelter, is now training to become a police K-9 with the Monticello Police Department in Iowa.

Bozi was rescued by the Animal Welfare Friends shelter in April after being listed for euthanasia due to his prolonged stay in the shelter system.

Recognizing his potential, the shelter staff contacted the Monticello Police Department, where Bozi is now being trained for narcotics detection and search operations.

“He was on a list to be euthanized down south just because he had been in the shelter system for a little bit,” said Abby Hellweg from Animal Welfare Friends. “One of our employees saw him and fell in love, thought he was a beautiful dog, which he is.”

Chief Britt Smith of the Monticello Police Department expressed excitement about Bozi’s training.

“We’re all excited for the next phase, and that is to continue his training to get him to a point where he can be a functional service animal for us,” Smith said.

Officer Keanan Shannon, Bozi’s handler, said Bozi is making great progress,

“We’ll be able to use his nose to better lead us in the direction of travel from the last point seen, which I think is an invaluable resource,” Shannon said.

Bozi’s journey from a kill shelter to a potential police K-9 highlights the efforts of the Animal Welfare Friends shelter in saving and repurposing dogs for service roles.

The shelter staff spent two months evaluating Bozi before deciding he was suitable for police work.

The Monticello Police Department is actively raising funds for “Project Bozi,” which aims to cover the costs of specialized training for Bozi and Officer Shannon.

The training is expected to cost up to $10,000, and is planned for early spring.

Bozi has already demonstrated his ability to identify narcotics, even without formal training, showcasing his potential as a valuable asset to the police force.

The shelter staff expressed their satisfaction with Bozi’s new role, seeing it as a fulfilling outcome of their rescue efforts.

“To see that case come to fruition is incredibly fulfilling and really helpful,” Hellweg said.

Bozi’s transition from a shelter dog to a police K-9 in training is a testament to the dedication of the Animal Welfare Friends and the Monticello Police Department.

As he continues his training, Bozi is set to become an invaluable resource for narcotics detection and search operations in the community.

Information for this article from KCRG-TV.

