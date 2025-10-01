GA public school students lead the nation in SAT scores for 8th year in a row

ATLANTA — Georgia’s public-school students have outperformed students nationwide on the SAT for the eighth consecutive year, with the class of 2025 achieving a mean score of 1029.

This score is 33 points higher than the national average for public-school students, which stands at 996.

Georgia’s students excelled with a mean score of 526 in the Evidence-Based Reading and Writing portion of the test, and 502 in math, surpassing the national averages of 508 and 488, respectively.

“Even as participation increases, Georgia students continue to outperform their peers across the nation on the SAT – a testament to the hard work of Georgia’s students, teachers, leaders, and families and the work we’ve done to invest in academic recovery and prepare all students for life,” said State School Superintendent Richard Woods.

Participation rose to 55% for the class of 2025, compared to 52% for the class of 2024 and 50% for the class of 2023.

