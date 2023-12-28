Ga. Lt. Governor says someone ‘swatted’ his home, called in bomb threat to his office

ATLANTA — Georgia Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones says he is the latest victim of “swatting” calls targeting lawmakers across metro Atlanta.

Lt. Gov. Jones says his home was “swatted” on Wednesday night and a bomb threat was called to his office on Thursday morning.

“Swatting” occurs when someone calls authorities to someone else’s house based on a fake emergency.

“Let me be clear — I will not be intimidated by those attempting to silence me. We will put an end to this madness. We are in full compliance with law enforcement,” his statement said in part.

Last night, my home was “swatted”. This morning, a bomb threat was called to my office. Thankfully everyone is safe, and I commend our local law enforcement officers for their professionalism. Let me be clear — I will not be intimidated by those attempting to silence me. We will… — Burt Jones (@burtjonesforga) December 28, 2023

The state official is one of at least six Georgia lawmakers to have “swatting” calls made against their homes this week.

U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) and state Senators John Albers (R-Roswell), Clint Dixon (R-Buford), Kim Jackson (D-Stone Mountain) and Kay Kirkpatrick (R-Marietta) were also targeted by these calls. Their calls all came on Christmas Day and the day after.

Congresswoman Greene said on social media that this was the eighth time her home in Rome has been swatted.

Channel 2′s Michael Doudna spoke with state Senator Albers who said he was away visiting family, but his son was home when the police arrived.

“This is a serious crime and these people who are doing this need to be arrested. They need to understand the consequences of their actions,” State Senator Albers said.

The lieutenant governor spoke out earlier this week after the initial calls were made.

“The dangerous and cowardly acts perpetuated against members of the General Assembly and their families must end immediately. I look forward to working with the Senate to strengthen Georgia’s laws so that those who commit these crimes can be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” — Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones

Attorney General Chris Carr on Thursday called the calls “detestable” and that his office is working with law enforcement.

Please see my full statement below on the recent swatting incidents that have occurred across the state. pic.twitter.com/7UIqdn7OxO — GA AG Chris Carr (@Georgia_AG) December 28, 2023

Police have not confirmed if the 911 calls to all of the lawmakers are related to one another.

Investigators have not commented on any potential suspects.

