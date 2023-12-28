US federal judge accepts Georgia’s redrawn congressional, legislative maps

A U.S. Federal judge has ruled that Georgia’s redrawn congressional and legislative maps that include more majority-Black districts comply to his earlier order despite opposition by Democrats.

We’re working to get reactions from legislators, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In October, U.S. District Judge Steve Jones ruled that Georgia’s redrawn maps from 2021 did violate Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Jones ordered the state to draw two new Black-majority for the Georgia state Senate and five new Black-majority districts for the Georgia state House.

RELATED STORIES:

In response, Republican legislators created two new majority-black districts in the state. However, they were drawn differently than the judge proposed and in a way that would still likely maintain Republicans’ 33-23 edge in the General Assembly.

The new maps were passed in the General Assembly in November during a special session. Gov. Kemp signed the bill into law in December.

After Kemp signed the bill, Democrats quickly filed a lawsuit against the state, arguing that certain provisions of Jones’ initial ruling were not met, including avoiding dilution of the Black vote. The suit argued that the maps didn’t follow the judge’s orders but made changes in other parts of the state to attempt to fulfill the requirements of the ruling.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

On Thursday, Jones ruled that the General Assembly was allowed to meet the requirements of the initial ruling by “adopting substitute measures” and that Democrats’ arguments against the new maps were not backed up.

“The court rejects the foundational assumption of the Plaintiffs’ arguments: that because the October 23, 2023 order listed specific congressional districts... the State was confined to making changes in those districts when creating the 2023 Remedial Congressional Plan.”

The ruling concluded that the General Assembly fully complied with the court’s order requiring the creation of a majority-Black congressional district and overruled the objections.

The new district lines will likely be used in the 2024 election.

U.S. Representative Lucy McBath, who represents the state’s seventh district, released a statement saying she disagrees with the new maps.

“I refuse to allow an extremist few Republicans decide when my work in Congress is finished. I hope that the judicial system will not allow the state legislature to suppress the will of Georgia voters,” the statement said in part.

She goes on to say that if the maps stand, she will run for reelection in the state’s sixth district, which she previously represented before moving to the seventh during the 2020 election.

IN RELATED NEWS:

Congressional, legislative maps now in hands of federal judge to decide if they need to be redraw Georgia needs to know what district maps to use by mid-January if it’s to use them for the 2024 elections.

©2023 Cox Media Group