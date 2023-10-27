Attorneys representing civil rights organization react to judge’s ruling on Georgia district maps

Attorneys representing civil rights organizations say a federal judge made the right decision in ruling the re-drawing of state and congressional maps is unconstitutional.

“The legislature is going to have to redraw those maps, so they fairly represent all Georgians,” Caitlin May with the Georgia Chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union told Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

May and the Georgia chapter represents the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity who filed a federal law suit against the Georgia’s Secretary of State.

“The judge found the maps violate the voting rights act,” May said.

Civil rights activist say the maps drawn by Republican lawmakers were aimed at suppressing black voters.

“It meant that certain districts were compressed, others were enlarged to get a result to fit a certain party,” said Gerald Griggs, the President of the Georgia State Conference NAACP.

RELATED STORIES

Georgia NAACP president Gerald Griggs says the 516-page order released by a federal judge, echoes what’s outlined in multiple federal law suits levied against the secretary of state’s office. Griggs says the lawsuit the NAACP filed against the state is still ongoing.

Several civil rights groups challenged the maps, arguing that Black residents fueled Georgia’s population growth in the decade before the 2020 census. According to the Census, Georgia’s Black population during the last decade increased by 13%, while the state’s white population declined by 1%.

“Almost all of that progress is due to law suits being filed and brave plaintiffs coming forward and advocating for their rights,” May said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot was there in 2021 when the Republican-controlled General Assembly passed the new maps. Republican State Senator John Kennedy assured Elliot that the current maps are good.

“We got a good map here. It’s going to be good for the state, good for the citizens,” he said.

Gov. Brian Kemp issued a proclamation on Thursday afternoon calling for a special session of the Georgia General Assembly on Nov. 29 to revisit laws relating to the state’s districts.

Gov. Kemp calls for special session after federal judge strikes down current voting maps

©2023 Cox Media Group