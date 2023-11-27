Georgia Senate releases its proposed maps for new voting districts after federal judge’s ruling

ATLANTA — The Georgia Senate released its proposed maps for new voting districts on Monday, two days before a special session is expected to convene at the Georgia State Capitol.

The Georgia General Assembly originally approved a set of maps back in 2021 that shifted the Republican edge from 8-6 to 9-5. A series of lawsuits filed against the state of Georgia argued that the redrawn maps illegally discriminate against minorities.

In October, U.S. District Judge Steve Jones ruled that Georgia’s redrawn maps from 2021 did violate Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Jones ordered the state to draw two new Black-majority for the Georgia state Senate and five new Black-majority districts for the Georgia state House.

Jones gave the Georgia General Assembly a deadline of Dec. 8 to redraw the maps again. Gov. Brian Kemp issued a proclamation calling for a special session of the Georgia General Assembly on Nov. 29 to revisit laws relating to the state’s districts.

The Georgia Senate was the first chamber to release its maps. The Georgia House is expected to release its maps sometime this week.

Take a look at the Senate’s maps below.

