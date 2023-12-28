Democratic state senator the latest Ga. lawmaker to have fake 911 call send police to her home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A fifth Georgia lawmaker has had police at her front door because of a fake 911 call the day after Christmas.

State Senator Kim Jackson (D-Stone Mountain) received a swatting call made against her DeKalb County home on Dec. 26, Channel 2 Action News has learned.

“Swatting” occurs when someone calls authorities to someone else’s house based on a fake emergency.

Illegal false 911 calls on Christmas Day and the day after sent police to the homes of at least five lawmakers, including Jackson, a Democrat, and four Republicans.

State Senator Jackson released a statement to Channel 2 Action News on Thursday confirming the incident.

“I can confirm that our home was swatted on Dec. 26th. Dekalb County Chief of Police [Mirtha] Ramos and her team of investigators are working diligently to find the person who made the call. I’m grateful for the responsiveness of both Chief Ramos and Sheriff Melody Maddox to this situation. I am especially thankful for Sgt. Miller who was the first officer that I encountered. He listened, was respectful, and immediately took action to reassure my family of our safety. My wife, son (age 2), and I have resumed celebrating our first holidays together as a new family." — State Senator Kim Jackson

U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and state Senators John Albers (R-Roswell), Clint Dixon (R-Buford) and Kay Kirkpatrick (R-Marietta) were also targeted by these calls.

Congresswoman Greene said on social media that this was the eighth time her home in Rome has been swatted.

Channel 2′s Michael Doudna spoke with state Senator Albers who said he was away visiting family, but his son was home when the police arrived.

“This is a serious crime and these people who are doing this need to be arrested. They need to understand the consequences of their actions,” State Senator Albers said.

Police have not confirmed if the 911 calls to all of the lawmakers are related to one another.

Investigators have not commented on any potential suspects.

