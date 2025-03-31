GA lawmakers vote down raising elected officials’ salaries, including Kemp

ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers voted against raising the salaries of top elected officials including the governor.

The House rejected amendments by the Senate to increase Gov. Brian Kemp’s salary by 37 percent.

It would have had him tied for the highest-paid governor in the United States.

Lawmakers also rejected raises for state legislators and other top elected officials.

