GA doctor offers advice on how to avoid skin cancer this summer

ATLANTA — As you head to the pool and the beach this summer, double-check your bag for sunscreen.

Skin cancer is now the most common type of cancer in the US. One in five people will develop skin cancer, according to the American Academy of Dermatology.

Dermatologist Dr. Alia Brown told Channel 2’s Linda Stouffer that people with darker skin are often diagnosed late, when the cancer is more aggressive.

“Certain communities were told, ‘Oh I don’t burn’ or ‘I have built-in melanin, so I don’t need sunscreen,’ and all of that is false,” Brown said.

She said you should check for any changes in your skin and see a dermatologist for an annual screening.

You can protect your skin with sunscreen that has an SPF rating of 30 or higher.

“The other thing you want to look for is broad spectrum. You want UVA and UVB protection,” Brown said.

She recommends that you reapply your sunscreen every two hours. “There is no such thing as waterproof,” she said.

And make sure you use enough. “What I would advise is a palm approach. You want to put sunscreen to your palm and apply it to each section of your body,” she said.

Skin cancer is often treatable, especially if you catch it early.

Having five or more sunburns doubles your risk for melanoma. And yes, you can get a sunburn on a cloudy day.

