GA Dept. of Labor says over 46,000 jobs created over last 12 months

GEORGIA — Over the past 12 months, the Georgia Department of Labor says Georgia’s November unemployment rate was 3.7 percent, five-tenths lower than the national unemployment rate.

“Despite a slight uptick in unemployment this November, Georgia’s economy remains among the strongest in the nation,” said GDOL Emergency Interim Successor Louis DeBroux. “We have added 85,000 workers to the labor force and created 46,000 new job opportunities over the past 12 months, bringing us closer to the milestone of five million jobs. With unemployment still well below the national average, Georgia further establishes itself as the premier state for businesses to thrive and families of hardworking Georgians to prosper.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

GDOL officials say job growth fell by 2,000 over the month, and over the course of the year grew to nearly five million jobs.

Areas in which the most growth increased were Health Care and Social Assistance, Finance and Insurance, Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation, Transportation and Warehousing and Local Government.

Jobs dropped in the following areas: Accommodation and Food Services, Administrative and Support Services, Retail Trade, Durable Goods Manufacturing, Wholesale Trade.

TRENDING STORIES:

The areas where job growth was the highest are Government, and Private Education and Health Services.

More information and a more in-depth comprehensive report on jobs and the most up-to-date data can be found here.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group