GA charitable foundations donate $3M for Hurricane Helene relief

ATLANTA — Charitable foundations for Georgia Power, Southern Company, and Southern Company Gas will collectively donate $3 million to help Hurricane Helene victims.

The Georgia Power Foundation will donate $1 million to local organizations serving impacted communities in Georgia.

The Southern Company Foundation is donating $1 million to the American Red Cross and will match up to $500,000 in employee donations to the American Red Cross.

And The Southern Company Gas Foundation will donate $500,000 to support local communities recovering throughout the state of Georgia through its Atlanta Gas Light Foundation.

“During times of crisis like Hurricane Helene, we are able to tap the full strength of the Southern Company system to support our communities and colleagues,” said Kim Greene, chairman, president and CEO of Georgia Power. “At Georgia Power, our employees are citizens wherever we serve every day, and this commitment goes into overdrive when we’re coming together to overcome extreme challenges. Alongside all Southern Company leadership, I am so inspired by the resilience of our communities and grateful to everyone engaged in this historic response. Our thoughts and prayers remain with all the families and customers impacted, and all our teams who remain on the ground right now responding.”

