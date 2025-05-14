GA awards nearly $14 million for Community Home Investment Program to build affordable housing

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Community Affairs announced they’d awarded nearly $14 million to programs across the state to fund more affordable housing.

According to DCA, the grants were given to 15 local communities around Georgia as part of the 2025 Community HOME Investment Program, or CHIP.

Funding comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and is allocated by the HOME Investment Program.

For 2025, seven communities will each receive $1.5 million to build single-family homes for very low to low income homebuyers.

Another eight communities will get $500,000 to rehabilitate owner-occupied homes.

In addition to the $13.8 million awarded by DCA, the communities getting the grants will match an additional $14 million to “increase homeownership across the state and to provide needed assistance to current homeowners.”

Communities in the metro Atlanta area are getting nearly $6.5 million from the funding awarded.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Here’s a list of where DCA said communities in the metro Atlanta area are getting some of the funding:

Local Governments CHIP Award Activity City of Oxford $500,000 Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation Nonprofits CHIP Award Activity Atlanta Land Trust $1,500,000 New Construction Gwinnett Walton County Habitat for Humanity $1,474,200 New Construction Habitat For Humanity of Hall County $1,500,000 New Construction Habitat for Humanity for Putnam County $1,050,000 New Construction

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group