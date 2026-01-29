Fulton leaders look to legal action as Republicans throw their support behind election hub raid

ATLANTA — Fulton County leaders still don’t know why the FBI raided the elections hub in Union City and seized 700 boxes of ballots from the 2020 election.

The raid came as a huge surprise to Fulton County. Leaders told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot that they want to begin legal action to stop it and get those ballots back.

Channel 2 Action News was there as the FBI entered the building and hauled away hundreds of boxes of evidence, including every ballot from the 2020 presidential election.

“Fulton County has been targeted for years because I stood up to Donald Trump’s big lie and refused to bend to the pressure,” Fulton County Commission Chair Robb Pitts said on Thursday during a news conference.

RELATED STORIES:

Pitts and elections supervisor Sherri Allen repeated their criticism of the raid -- a raid conducted with a still-sealed criminal warrant.

The FBI said it will remain sealed for a while.

Pitts insists this isn’t about election integrity, it’s about intimidation.

“These ongoing efforts are about intimidation and distraction, not facts. I will always stand with our voters, our election workers, and most importantly, the truth,” Pitts said.

But Republicans had a different view.

“A warrant was issued by a magistrate judge based on probable cause after evidence was submitted. Not a Trump-appointed judge, a magistrate judge,” state Sen. Greg Dolezal said.

Many Republican lawmakers believe there are still questions hanging over the 2020 election despite multiple investigations showing there was no massive voter fraud.

“I welcome a thorough investigation, appreciate what the FBI is doing. I think Georgians have been waiting for a long time with lingering concerns and questions about election security. The only way to get those answers is through a transparent process,” state Sen. Blake Tillery told Elliot.

And yet, that warrant remains sealed to the public, so we don’t know the reason behind the raid.

©2026 Cox Media Group