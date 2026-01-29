Fulton chairman vows to fight ‘with every resource’ following FBI raid on county election hub

ATLANTA — Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts reiterated once again on Thursday that the 2020 election was fair and accurate after FBI agents raided the county’s election hub just a day before.

Pitts held a briefing on Thursday to talk about the raid that lasted nearly nine hours on Wednesday as FBI agents served a warrant at the elections facility, taking hundreds of boxes of voting records that included ballots, voter rolls and more.

“Fulton County has been targeted for years because I stood up to Donald Trump’s lies,” Pitts said.

The county had already been in a legal fight with the Department of Justice, and Pitts said that the 2020 records would have been unsealed and made available in just a matter of weeks, questioning the motives of Wednesday’s search.

“This week’s actions show that Fulton County is still very much a target, and I’m told that I’m a target. I’m a big boy, and while we’ve grown accustomed to name-calling and rhetoric, we will not give one inch to those who seek to take control of our elections,” Pitts said.

Pitts reiterated his concern about where the ballots went and who has access to them.

“Once they left Fulton County, our election center, I don’t know where they are, I don’t know who has them, I don’t know what they are doing with them. We can no longer be responsible for those ballots and other data that was seized yesterday. But what I’m hoping is that we will stand together to ensure that no data is ever weaponized,” Pitts said.

Not everyone is upset over the raid. Salleigh Grubbs is the newest member of the Fulton County Election Board. She was at the election hub as the raid went down on Wednesday and said she was happy that the FBI was there.

“I think the FBI is going to do their job, and I think it’s about time that the people have answers. And so, you know, we’re just here to see what’s happening. Just to observe,” Grubbs said.

The Georgia Democrats and Georgia Republicans both responded to the raid late Wednesday.

It is important to note that there were several recounts and audits done following the 2020 election, which showed there was no tampering of ballots or that the election was rigged, despite President Donald Trump’s claims that he reiterated just last week during the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Pitts also brought up concerns that poll workers could become targets during the upcoming 2026 election.

“After the 2020 election, poll workers endured brutal and targeted harassment. And it is imperative that data from the 2020 election not be used to further harass our poll workers who have already endured so much,” Pitts said.

Following the 2020 election, mother and daughter poll workers, Shay Moss and Ruby Freeman, became targets of lies that they tampered with ballots at the counting center that was set up inside State Farm Arena.

Former New York City mayor and attorney for President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, testified before a state committee where he showed a snippet of video that he said showed the women tampering with ballots.

Days later, Channel 2 investigative reporter Justin Gray got to see the full video, and the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office walked him through it step-by-step, showing that nothing nefarious happened at the counting center.

The women sued Giuliani for defamation and won, with a Washington, D.C. jury finding that he needed to pay $148 million after promoting lies about them.

Pitts said the county would continue to fight to get the ballots back “with every resource that we have.”

