Fulton County Chairman calls FBI raid a ‘hit job’

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — With a signed warrant in hand, the Federal Bureau of Investigation raided the Fulton County Election Hub and operation center in Union City on Wednesday.

“Fulton County has been a target for obvious reasons going back to 2020 elections,” said the chairman of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners Robb Pitts. “The 2020 elections were fair, they were open, and every legal vote was counted, and we will continue to comply with the law,” Pitts added.

Fulton County leaders said they were already in court regarding materials from the 2020 election.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“We were surprised at this particular way that it happened because we were planning to turn all of those documents over anyway,” one official said.

It is believed the raid may have to do with the DOJ lawsuit filed in December. Channel 2 Action News cannot confirm because the warrant is sealed.

“Personally, [have I] seen the search warrant? I have not, but our county attorney has viewed it,” Pitts said.

President Donald Trump has long pushed allegations that the 2020 election was rigged in Georgia. But the state elections board found no evidence of fraud.

RELATED STORIES:

On Wednesday, the Republican representative on the Fulton County election board weighed in about the raid.

“I think the FBI is going to do their job, and I think it’s about time that the people have answers. And so, you know, we’re just here to see what’s happening, just to observe,” Salleigh Grubbs said.

But Fulton County Commissioner Mo Ivory said the raid is all about the midterm elections.

“You need to be unafraid of these scare tactics, and you need to go out there and vote. Because what they are most afraid of is that you will vote them out. Because midterm elections will be a course correction in this country,” Ivory said.

In a statement sent to Channel 2 Action News, U.S. Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-Georgia) wrote:

“The FBI should be focused on going after violent criminals, not carrying out political errands for a vengeful President. Republicans and Democrats agree: the 2020 elections were accurate and secure. End of story.”

The Carter Center, founded by former President and first lady Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter, also shared a statement.

The Carter Center is deeply concerned by news that agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation are executing a search of Fulton County election facilities. Such an action by the FBI has no recent precedent in American elections. This appears to be yet another attempt to sow doubt in election integrity and undermine voter confidence during a consequential election year. In 2020, amid a global pandemic, millions of Georgians cast their ballots. Since then, their votes have been counted and recounted. The results of the election have been extensively litigated and repeatedly upheld in court. Now, more than five years later, Georgians and Americans are ready to move on. — The Carter Center spokesperson

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group