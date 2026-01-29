2020 ballots may no longer be secure after FBI raid, Fulton County chairman says

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts says he has no idea where thousands of ballots from the 2020 election were taken after an FBI raid on Wednesday.

Around Noon, FBI agents and their evidence recovery team showed up at the Fulton County Election Hub in Union City.

Fulton County confirmed through a statement that the FBI seized records from the 2020 election.

On Wednesday evening, Pitts confirmed that when the FBI initially arrived, their search warrant was incorrect and` had to be fixed by a judge.

When they returned with the corrected warrant, Pitts says they seized evidence, including boxes filled with ballots.

Pitts that he does not know where the boxes were taken or what the FBI plans to do with them.

He says that because those ballots are no longer in Fulton County’s possession, he cannot be sure they are still safe and secure.

“As long as they were here and in the control of Fulton County, I was confident that they were safe and secure,” he said. “I can no longer, as Chair of this Board, satisfy, not only the citizens of Atlanta, but the citizens of the world that those ballots are still secure. So that is a major concern that I have right now.”

Channel 2’s Richard Elliot has learned the agents could remove upwards of 700 boxes of election records from the facility.

