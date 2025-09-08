Fox Theatre’s season highlights include John Fogerty, Dionne Warwick, Neil deGrasse Tyson

ATLANTA — The Fox Theatre in Atlanta announced its lineup of concerts, comedy and Broadway shows on Monday, and tickets are now available for a variety of performances at Atlanta’s premier entertainment venue.

The Fox Theatre’s fall season kicks off with a diverse array of events, starting with comedian Desi Banks on Sept. 13, who brings his Elevation Tour to his hometown after the success of his 2024 Purpose Chaser Tour.

On Sept. 17, fans of the beloved series can enjoy the “Avatar: The Last Airbender in Concert,” which celebrates its 20th anniversary with a live orchestra performance of the series’ iconic score.

The theatre will also host Tony Succar Presents Luis Enrique, Mimy Succar, and more on Sept. 20, offering an electrifying night of Latin music.

Broadway enthusiasts can look forward to “Back To The Future - The Musical” from Sept. 23-28, a stage adaptation of the classic film that promises to thrill audiences with its award-winning production.

In October, the Fox Theatre will feature comedian Nikki Glaser on Oct. 3-4 and renowned astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson on Oct. 5, who will present his latest discoveries in the universe.

The legendary performer Dionne Warwick is a significant highlight. Though her performance will be at Atlanta Symphony Hall, tickets for her performance are available via Fox Theatre.

John Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival will celebrate the rock band’s noteworthy songs on Nov. 4.

The theatre’s unique spaces, such as the Egyptian Ballroom and Grand Salon, are also available for holiday parties and private events, providing a memorable backdrop with historic charm and modern amenities.

For more information or tickets, visit the Fox Theatre website.

