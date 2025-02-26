‘Fountain of Rings’ in Atlanta’s Centennial Olympic Park flowing again after stop for renovations

ATLANTA — Visitors to Atlanta’s Centennial Olympic Park might notice a big change at the popular downtown spot.

The fountains have been under renovation since last summer, but the ‘Fountain of Rings’ is flowing again.

Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen got a look at the major upgrades to the attraction.

Just before the sun came up, Ken Stockdell, the project director, had some work to do underneath the park: getting the water flowing.

“Everybody who walked through the park wanted to be engaged with it right away,” he said, now that the jets are firing.

The world-famous fountain has gotten a serious upgrade, thanks to new technology.

“New technology is kind of crazy,” contractor Chris Jackson told Channel 2 Action News. “You can do just about anything with it now.”

Jackson has more than just a work connection to the Fountain of Rings. His father was on the team that built the first version of the display back in 1996.

But new LED lighting, a fog system and music to match is taking the newest version of the attraction off the charts, to the delight of visitors.

“I love the lights! It’s the first thing I commented on. Oh! Look! They have lights on the fountain!” one visitor said.

The Fountain of Rings at Centennial Olympic Park has been one of Georgia’s top tourist spots, and one of the most photographed by far, but $2.5 milloiin of upgrades are expected to really draw a crowd, especially when the sun sets.

“Once it gets dark, the lights have an impact. It’s going to be spectacular to see,” Stockdell said.

This is the first major enhancement at the fountain since 2007.

New daily light shows will start soon, going up at noon, 2:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

