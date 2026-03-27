Former RHOA star Kandi Burruss officially divorces ex Todd Tucker in six-figure settlement

ATLANTA — Months after announcing they were splitting, former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss and her now-ex-husband, Todd Tucker, have reached a settlement agreement, making their divorce final.

Burruss and Tucker were married on April 4, 2014. With this settlement, their marriage officially comes to an end, just days from their 12th wedding anniversary.

Included in the terms of the agreement, neither one of them will have to pay child support and will have joint custody of their kids, Ace and Blaze.

Burruss will be able to keep her 2022 Bentley SUV, Cadillac Escalade, Ford F-250, Porsche Cayenne SUV, and a 1963 Chevrolet Camaro.

Tucker will be able to keep his 2020 Mercedes G-Wagon, 2020 Porsche 911, 2023 Range Rover, 1973 Ford Bronco, 1963 Lincoln, and a Ford Transit Van.

As for the real estate each other owns, that area was redacted in the agreement. However, Tucker has agreed to move out of Burruss’ home within 15 days of the agreement signed on March 24.

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Burruss also has to pay Tucker $426,000 to even out the deal that was reached between the two.

Burruss announced in November that the two had decided to split.

“This is a difficult and emotional time, but my focus remains on protecting my peace, being the best mother I can be, and co-parenting with love and respect,” Burrus said at the time.

The two first met during the fourth season of the hit Bravo show, which aired in 2011, and Burruss and Tucker wed in 2014.

Burruss is one of the longest returning stars on RHOA, totaling 14 seasons on the reality series. She is also a Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter, actor, producer and restaurateur.

She recently made a return to Broadway in the musical “& Juliette.” Burruss, who did theatre as a kid, made her Broadway debut in the musical “Chicago” in 2018, according to Variety. She has also produced several Broadway shows, including “The Piano Lesson,” “The Wiz” and “Othello.”

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