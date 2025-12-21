‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ cast member Kandi Burruss stars in ‘& Juliet’ on Broadway

ATLANTA — A “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member and recording artist has added a role on Broadway to her list of credits.

Kandi Burruss joined the cast of “& Juliet” Dec. 11 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre in New York. She succeeded TikTok star Cheryl Porter for a limited engagement through March 8, 2026.

Playbill posted pictures of Burruss in the performance.

“& Juliet” imagines what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo in William Shakespeare’s “Romeo & Juliet.”

The Broadway company also currently stars Gianna Harris as Juliet, Drew Gehling as Shakespeare, James Monroe Iglehart as Lance, Michael Iván Carrier as May, Liam Pearce as Romeo and Nathan Levy as François.

Burruss is one of the longest returning stars on RHOA, totaling 14 seasons on the reality series. She is also a Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter, actor, producer and restaurateur.

©2025 Cox Media Group