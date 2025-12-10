Kandi Burruss’ estranged husband sends message of support following performance on ‘The View’

ATLANTA — As Kandi Burruss navigates a divorce from her estranged husband, Todd Tucker, it appears he is still keeping tabs on her.

Burruss has just started a run in the hit Broadway show “& Juliet,” and performed live on “The View” on Tuesday along with co-star Gianna Harris, singing Pink’s ‘Perfect’ from the show.

Following the performance, Tucker took to social media to congratulate Burruss.

“@kandi great job! Keep inspiring and doing your thing!!!” he wrote in a post on Instagram.

Burruss commented back with a heart emoji and wrote “Thank you!”

While it appears that the couple is keeping things civil, we learned last week that Tucker “had been talking to other women,” bringing to light what appears to be problems between the couple long before their divorce filing.

“This is a difficult and emotional time, but my focus remains on protecting my peace, being the best mother I can be, and co-parenting with love and respect,” Burruss told PEOPLE at the time.

Many people left their opinions about Tucker’s comment on the post.

Instagram user @torharv said, “Todd is keeping track of her PAID gigs so he can address that in court. He is not slick.”

“This ‘encouragement’ would seem far more heartfelt if he wasn’t trying to challenge the prenup + get full custody of their kids for child support. But yea….support,” @backtobrandy added.

Burruss’ run in “& Juliette” is expected to last through early March.

She is one of the longest returning stars on RHOA, totaling 14 seasons on the reality series. Burruss is also a Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter, actor, producer, and restaurateur.

Burruss, who did theatre as a kid, made her Broadway debut in the musical “Chicago” in 2018, according to Variety.

She has also produced several Broadway shows, including “The Piano Lesson,” “The Wiz,” and “Othello.”

