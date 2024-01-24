Former MVP Cam Newton says he would only return to NFL to play for Falcons

ATLANTA — Former NFL MVP Cam Newton said he would only return to the league if it were with his hometown Atlanta Falcons, according to a recent interview.

Newton said on Good Morning Football, that he wants to remain close to his family in Atlanta.

“It’s always been about family, so I don’t see myself leaving Atlanta,” Newton said on Good Morning Football on Tuesday. “So, if it’s not Atlanta, I don’t wanna do it.”

Newton starred at Westlake High School and graduated in 2007 as one of top ranked high school players in the country.

In college, Newton won the 2010 Heisman Award, leading the Auburn Tigers to the 2010 BCS Championship.

The 2015 NFL MVP, Newton, has since his play diminish since his time with the Carolina Panthers.

Newton played one season for New England Patriots in 2020, playing under Falcons’ head coach candidate Bill Belichick.

The Falcons organization may look for a long-term solution at the quarterback position this offseason after switching back between Taylor Heinicke and Desmond Ridder throughout the 2023 season.

