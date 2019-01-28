ATLANTA - Now that her sentencing hearing is officially completed, Katrina Taylor-Parks will begin serving a 21-month federal prison sentence for accepting nearly $15,000 worth of bribes while working in Mayor Kasim Reed’s administration.
Taylor-Parks, who federal prosecutors say accepted cash, a cruise to Mexico, a vacation to Chicago and an expensive handbag from a prospective city contractor while serving as Reed’s deputy chief of staff, was supposed to be sentenced Jan. 14. But she collapsed in the federal courtroom just as U.S. District Court Judge Steve Jones finished passing judgment: 21 months in federal prison, three years of supervised release, and $14,999 in restitution.
After being treated inside the courtroom for about a half hour, Taylor-Parks was wheeled out on a stretcher while complaining that she couldn’t breathe. The sentencing was rescheduled for Monday, so Jones could finish informing the 49-year-old Parks of her rights to appeal the sentence she will begin serving in the next 45 days.
Channel 2's Richard Belcher was in court for her hearing Monday morning, which took less than 10 minutes. Taylor-Parks sat alone outside of the locked courtroom for about a half hour before entering, reading from a well-worn Bible.
“I’m standing on it,” Parks said of her Bible.
