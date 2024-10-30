Former first lady Michelle Obama encourages metro Atlanta to vote with star-studded rally

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Thousands of college and high school students crowded into the Gateway Center Arena on Tuesday night to hear former first lady Michelle Obama encourage them to head to the polls.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot was at the event that was billed as being non-partisan, but former President Donald Trump’s campaign doesn’t believe it was.

The event featured a star-studded celebrity lineup on top of the former first lady, including Kerry Washington, Kelly Rowland, Shonda Rhimes, Liza Koshy, Ciara and many more. All of whom gathered to tell metro Atlanta the importance of voting.

“Since you’ve got the honor of living in the great state of Georgia, a swing state, maybe think about this: Y’all, if you got and get a crew together, you can decide, you can decide who sits in the Oval Office,” Obama said.

In a statement, a spokesperson for former Pres. Trump’s campaign argued it was a thinly-disguised rally for Vice President Kamala Harris. Neither candidate’s name was ever mentioned during the rally.

Obama reminded people that the last presidential election in Georgia was so close, making Georgia voters even more important.

“Four years ago, the presidential race in Georgia was decided by less than 12,000 votes,” she said.

She finished by encouraging young voters to go out and encourage their friends to vote.

“So let’s get this done, Georgia! I love y’all,” she said.

The early voting period runs until Friday. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

