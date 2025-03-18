Former executive at GA flooring company sentenced to prison for fraud, stealing thousands

ATLANTA — The former Global Chief Information Officer of a Calhoun-based flooring manufacturer has been sentenced to prison for defrauding the company.

Jana Kanyadan, 54, of Marietta, was formerly employed by Mohawk Industries, Inc.

In 2019, Mohawk began a large, multi-year IT project and outsourced work for the project to IT consulting firms.

According to court records, Kanyadan secretly organized and controlled a Georgia company named Meta Technology Platforms and used his position at Mohawk to divert outsourced IT consulting work to Meta Tech.

Between May and October of 2022, Meta Tech submitted invoices to Mohawk totaling approximately $3,016,011.

The invoices did not disclose Kanyadan’s relationship to Meta Tech.

The invoices also charged Mohawk for services that had not been performed and for software that had not been provided.

The invoices also charged Mohawk inflated hourly rates that Kanyadan approved on Mohawk’s behalf.

Based on those invoices, Mohawk paid Meta Tech approximately $1,857,741 with approximately $820,577 of that amount being fraudulent.

Kanyadan was sentenced to seven years and six months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Kanyadan was also ordered to pay a $250,000 fine and $985,166.66 in restitution.

He pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud conspiracy and seven counts of wire fraud on November 1, 2024.

“Kanyadan held a position of authority as a C-suite executive at Mohawk and abused his fiduciary duty by stealing from the company that trusted him,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Richard S. Moultrie, Jr. “His sentence is a reasonable one that reflects the seriousness of his criminal conduct.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group