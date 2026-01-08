Football fans flocking to Atlanta for Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl; businesses and police ready

ATLANTA — Tens of thousands of college football fans are coming to Atlanta as two of the top teams in the country prepare to face off in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Friday.

The No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers and No. 5 Oregon Ducks are battling for a spot in the College Football Playoff Championship.

Channel 2’s Michael Seiden was at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday, where fans are starting to gather.

Fans from Indiana, Oregon and across the country are flying into Atlanta and getting ready to cheer on their team.

“First of all, hats off to Atlanta. We haven’t been downtown Atlanta in a long time. This place is incredible!” Indiana fan Eric Hohlt said.

“I’m super excited to be here. This is the Peach Bowl. We’re in the semifinals!” Oregon fan CJ Jackson said.

Businesses in downtown Atlanta say hosting the Peach Bowl is a big win for them, no matter the outcome of the game.

“People coming in, they have to stay at a hotel. You know, that’s where our bread and butter is,” Austin Edwards, Brewmaster at Stats Brew Pub, said.

Officials estimate this annual postseason tradition has generated nearly $1 billion for the state, including more than $44 million in 2025 alone, and over $55 million in tax revenue.

Law enforcement told Seiden they are getting prepared as well with extra officers and security around the stadium.

