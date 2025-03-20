Economic impact of Peach Bowl events for Atlanta passes $1.5B

ATLANTA — Events surrounding the Peach Bowl have brought Atlanta $1.5 billion since tracking began in 1999, following the game between Texas and Arizona State in January.

The College Football Playoff Quarterfinal game on January 1 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium brought in $44.4 million to Atlanta’s economy.

When added to the estimated $29 million brought in by the Aflac Kickoff Game between Clemson and Georgia, college football games hosted by Peach Bowl, Inc. during the 2024-25 season made a projected economic impact of $73.4 million, including $5.6 million in direct tax revenue.

“Each year, the Aflac Kickoff Game and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl draw thousands of fans, fueling our hotels, restaurants, small businesses, and local workforce while generating significant economic impact for our city,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said. “We proudly celebrate this incredible achievement and look forward to many more successful years ahead.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group