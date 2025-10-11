Food order led to Burger King employee being shot

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are releasing surveillance images and videos of two women they say were involved in a shooting at Burger King on Friday night.

Officers were called to the Burger King on Moreland Ave. just before 8 p.m. where they found a 35-year-old woman who had been shot in the chest. She was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Channel 2 Action News cameras found several police and fire units blocking the whole restaurant.

Investigators say a dispute over a food order turned physical when the suspects came into the restaurant.

Surveillance cameras inside the store caught two women who appear to be fighting across the counter with an employee.

One of the suspects can be seen leaning across the counter and shouting.

In one video, a suspect can be seen walking towards the exit and can be heard threatening the employee.

Officers say the woman spat at the victim and threw several items.

Anyone who recognizes the women should call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

