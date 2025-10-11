Woman shot near Atlanta Burger King

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after a woman was shot near a Burger King on Friday night.

Officers were called to the Burger King on Moreland Ave. SE.

Police say they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound. It’s unclear if she was shot inside or outside of the restaurant.

Channel 2 Action News was at the Burger King and found the parking lot blocked and several police and fire units on scene.

Investigators say she is alert, conscious and breathing, but did not comment on the severity of her injuries.

No information has been released on possible motives or suspects.

