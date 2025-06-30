Flight delays start to ease at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — After thousands of flights were canceled or delayed this weekend, operations have improved at the World’s Busiest Airport.

FlightAware data shows over 1,500 flights on Saturday and another 1,000 flights on Sunday were impacted at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

As of 5:30 a.m. Monday, 34 flights have been delayed and only one has been canceled so far, according to FlightAware.

Delta Air Lines, which saw the most delays and cancellations, said its operations are now stable.

“Delta operations have stabilized Sunday with less than 60 mainline cancelations and no further disruption from Friday’s severe weather is expected. We thank our customers for their continued patience and understanding,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

