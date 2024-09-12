Firefighters extinguish house fire near downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — Firefighters responded to a house fire near the intersection of Joseph E. Boone Blvd NW and Sunset Ave NW on Wednesday evening.

Multiple fire engines with Atlanta Fire Rescue worked to extinguish the fire.

Neighbors called Channel 2 Action News saying they heard a loud boom and ran outside to see the house engulfed in flames.

We are awaiting a response from Atlanta Fire Rescue for information about what caused the fire and if there were any injuries.

