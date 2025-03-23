Final day of Atlanta International Auto Show at Georgia World Congress Center

ATLANTA — The Atlanta International Auto Show wraps up today.

It’s been underway at the Georgia World Congress Center in Building “C” since Friday.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $7 for children.

Children under the age of six are free.

The show happens today between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

If you attend, be sure to look out for the WSB team and Severe Weather Chaser 2.

We have lots of photos of the beautiful vehicles on display at the show here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group