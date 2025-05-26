Fight during birthday party ends with gunfire at Conyers park

The Conyers police department said a birthday party ended in gunfire over the weekend, with two people having to take cover behind a car.

The incident happened on Sunday at Academy Springs Park.

Police said a man and the mother of his child got into an argument during the party, and it continued to escalate over the person the man brought with him to the birthday party.

TRENDING STORIES:

That’s when officers said an unidentified man opened fire on two of the people as they were trying to leave the party, forcing them to take cover behind a car that ended being hit twice by bullets.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Conyers Police Department at 678-625-5590.

©2025 Cox Media Group