ATLANTA — The FIFA World Cup is pressing forward and fans of England and Argentina are pouring into downtown Atlanta.

Ahead of the game, the two nations’ diplomats are all about the World Cup.

Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen was outside Atlanta Stadium, where Britain’s Consul General has been talking with her Argentine counterpart about their loyal fans.

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They’ve been going back and forth about which country will have more fans in the arena at Wednesday’s matchup.

For England fans, the diplomat told Channel 2 Action News that they “love Atlanta” and the pairing of England and North Georgia is a match made in heaven.

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“I saw one fan say you always love a city where you won, OK?” Consul General Rachel Galloway said. “That’s true.”

But Galloway told Petersen that it’s also true England fans who were in Atlanta for a match against DR Congo two weeks ago enjoyed lots more outside the stadium.

Those are things Argentina fans are enjoying now, too.

Pablo and Michaela Esposito told Channel 2 Action News that some of them have been things on the menu in Atlanta.

“French fries, barbecue ribs,” Pablo said. “Barbecue, it’s good!”

Petersen and a Channel 2 Action News crew had a chance to pal around with some England fans, who said they’ll never forget what they’ve experienced in Atlanta.

“I know it’s a little bit ‘jokey,’ but people hadn’t experienced Waffle House,” Galloway said. “The fans I saw who went to the Braves had a fantastic time. They probably had never been to a baseball match before!”

Beyond the sights, the games and the fan experience, British fans and visitors have another favorite that you can’t forget, the ranch dressing.

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