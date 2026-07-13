FIFA World Cup in Atlanta getting kindergartners excited about soccer

CANTON, Ga. — Even though they’re only 5 years old, the Sexton twins already know what they want to be when they grow up.

“All my kids love watching it. One of my daughters keeps saying, ‘Mom, can I go to the World Cup?’ I’m like, yeah! Of course you can,” Allison Sexton, their mother, told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen.

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The Sexton twins were among 20 five-year-olds gathered at the Georgia Impact soccer camp in Canton on Monday, continuing a 50-year tradition in Cherokee County.

Director John Murnan says World Cup matches in Atlanta today, lead to crowded soccer camps tomorrow.

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“The fall season. We’ll get increased interest and registration. That happened in 2015 when the women won the cup. It happened again in ’19,” Murnan said.

Back when the camp’s coaches were little girls.

“That World Cup thing made me kick of my start in soccer,” Sarah Courchene said.

“You too?” Petersen asked.

“Yes. Very similar to Sarah. I was already playing by then, but it made me want to play more,” Sophie Naliwajka said.

Soccer is not new to Cherokee County, but it is new to these kindergartners, and the World Cup has them hooked.

Petersen asked if they liked soccer and, naturally, the answer was yes.

“Yes! I’m a soccer star!” “I am too!” Harper and Emmy Sexton, the twins, said.

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