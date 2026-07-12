‘Once in a lifetime’: Fans celebrate FIFA World Cup semifinal berth at Atlanta Fan Fest

ATLANTA — Soccer fans packed Centennial Olympic Park Saturday as Atlanta prepares to host a World Cup semifinal match Wednesday at Atlanta Stadium.

The quarterfinal games determined which teams will advance to play in Atlanta, and fans gathered at Fan Fest to watch the action unfold.

“We’re super excited that England’s coming to Atlanta,” England fan Deandra Saddler told Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers.

Kylie Reeder and her grandfather said they already have plans to be inside Atlanta Stadium for the final World Cup game hosted in the city.

“I’m so excited. It’s definitely a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I’m so happy for it,” Reeder said.

For some fans, Fan Fest offered a way to experience the World Cup atmosphere without the cost of a ticket to the actual match.

“I couldn’t afford to go to the actual World Cup, so might as well go to the Fan Fest, see all what’s it about,” said Jacob Flores, a Fan Festival attendee.

The celebration did not come without challenges. Fan Fest was scheduled to open at 3 p.m., but organizers delayed entry by about an hour and a half because of storms in the area.

“It was because of severe weather, so we had to wait outside,” Flores said.

Several attendees said they spent hours waiting in the rain before entering the festival.

“I didn’t expect it to rain twice on me. It’s crazy. My skirt is drenched!” said Kristen Edwards, a Fan Festival attendee.

Outside the weather, visitors also noticed a larger police presence around Centennial Olympic Park. Officers were seen throughout the area, including escorting at least one person out of the festival.

“We’ve seen lots of security,” Saddler attendee said.

Large vehicles and law enforcement blocked streets leading into the park as Atlanta prepares for the semifinal match.

Atlanta police released the following statement:

<i>As Atlanta prepares to host an upcoming FIFA World Cup semifinal match and welcomes increased numbers of residents and visitors, the Atlanta Police Department has enhanced its citywide public safety and security posture. Additional personnel and resources are already deployed and will continue to be strategically assigned in and around the event venues, entertainment districts, and other high-traffic areas to help ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone. These proactive measures are designed to protect the public, deter criminal activity, and ensure residents and visitors can safely enjoy this historic event.</i> — Atlanta PD

Fans at Fan Fest said they appreciate the city’s efforts to make the World Cup experience safe for visitors.

“That’s what we do in the ATL. We put on for the city,” Nathan Pope said.

The World Cup semifinal match is scheduled for Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Atlanta Stadium.

Fan Fest continues through the week, with the final two events scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

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