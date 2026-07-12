East Point under boil water advisory; crews working hard to fix pipe, city says

EAST POINT, Ga. — Crews in East Point have been working continuously to get the residents running water that is safe to use. But it’s a complex process that may take several more hours to happen.

The water main break happened overnight. Neighbors said they are getting their updates through the community Facebook page.

Channel 2’s Susan Hendricks says crews have located the damaged water main.

Now the focus shifts to repairing the pipe while coordinating with the gas company, which is also working in the same sinkhole.

“This has been a challenging process because the gas company is also working within the same sinkhole, requiring close coordination to ensure everyone’s safety,” the city of East Point said.

Once those repairs are finished, crews will collect water samples for state-required testing.

The boil water advisory cannot be lifted until 18 hours after the testing.

A gentleman told Hendricks he woke up around 5:30 a.m. saw utility crews already lining the street, went back inside, and quickly realized just how much of his morning depends on running water.

In the meantime, the city is offering free water.

There are two water distribution stations for residents affected by the water main break: Headland and Plantation drives and East Point City Hall at 2757 East Point St.

Residents can visit either location to receive bottled water while crews continue working to restore normal water service.

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