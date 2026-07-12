GBI: 50-year-old man charged with molestation, grooming of minor

BEN HILL COUNTY, Ga. — A 50-year-old man was arrested in connection with allegations he groomed and molested a minor.

John David Anderson, 50, of Fitzgerald, was arrested Friday in Fitzgerald, Ben Hill County, and charged with child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes and grooming of a minor. The arrest followed an investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI launched its investigation on June 25, after a request from the Cordele Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office regarding allegations of an adult having inappropriate contact with a minor.

Search warrants were executed Friday at Anderson’s home and business office. Anderson was booked into the Ben Hill County Jail.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Perry at (478) 987-4545.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling one-800-597-TIPS (8477), online or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Cordele Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review and prosecution.

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