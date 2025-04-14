FIFA Club World Cup set to kickoff this summer in Atlanta

ATLANTA — The countdown is on to the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in Atlanta. This marks the first time the Club World Cup will be held in the U.S.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Atlanta is one of 11 cities in the U.S. hosting matches, Charlotte will host as well.

Mercedes Benz Stadium will be the venue for three group stage matches in the round of 16 and one quarter-final match.

The matches will all take place in mid-June going into July.

FIFA’s president Gianni Infantino says it will be a thrilling time for fans around the world and in Georgia.

This of course is a dress rehearsal for next year’s World Cup, in which Atlanta will host five group matches and one of the semi-finals at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group