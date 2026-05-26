Few boating incidents reported during Georgia Memorial Day weekend

GEORGIA — While plenty of accidents were reported on Georgia roadways during the Memorial Day weekend, state officials said waters stayed mostly calm.

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources - Law Enforcement Division, only four people were cited or arrested for boating under the influence during the holiday.

All told, injury and other boat-related incidents were spread out across the state and counted less than 10 reported in Georgia over the holiday period.

DNR said the three days only ended up having a few injuries, though some were involving children.

None of the injuries were reported to be life threatening.

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