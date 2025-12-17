FEMA pumping $350M in Hurricane Helene relief into Georgia

ATLANTA — More than a year after Hurricane Helene devastated parts of Georgia, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced it will allocate $350 million for recovery efforts in the state.

However, Channel 2’s Michael Doudna spoke to some victims who are skeptical about whether the assistance will actually reach those who need it most.

As water came rushing in, Elisabeth Anderson was forced to sit on top of her car around rising water as Atlanta Fire’s swift water rescue team saved her family.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“I just remember praying that God would save our lives,” she said. “It’s terrifying, it’s absolutely terrifying.”

Anderson has spent the last 14 months trying to repair her home.

“It’s terrible. I wouldn’t wish it upon my worst enemy. It’s that bad,” she described.

In September, Senator Raphael Warnock released a report finding that the federal government was shortchanging Georgians $500 million in disaster relief aid.

Now, FEMA says they’ll pump $350 million into Georgia.

Anderson is still skeptical.

“I’ll believe it when I see it,” she said. “I know a lot of my friends have just given up on FEMA.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Anderson’s family managed to move back into their home earlier this year, covering repair costs out of their own pocket.

“We’re at a point where we’re just trying to move on with life. I mean, it would be nice, but I wouldn’t count on it,” she said.

Doudna looked into where the funds from FEMA is supposed to go and learned that most of it will go to local jurisdictions for things like debris clean-up and repairing roads.

It’s unclear how much will make it into the pockets of everyday people.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group