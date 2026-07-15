ATLANTA — With the final FIFA World Cup match scheduled for Atlanta imminent, the Federal Bureau of Investigation is warning visitors, residents and soccer fans to ground their drones.

As of Wednesday, the FBI said 92 drones have been seized at FIFA World Cup fan events in Atlanta.

While nearly 100 drones have been seized, the FBI said they were not releasing the number of arrests related to them yet.

So, to fly their point home, the agency said “Do not fly your drone within a THREE MILE radius of the stadium!”

Before flying a drone, FBI said to check airspace restrictions with the Federal Aviation Administration-approved B4UFLY app.

If you fly a drone where flight is restricted, you could face up to $100,000 fines, or even end up in jail.

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