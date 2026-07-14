FIFA World Cup: Semifinals tickets could set you back a pretty penny

ATLANTA — Demand for tickets to Wednesday’s FIFA World Cup semifinal match between England and Argentina are among the highest Atlanta has ever seen, second only to the Super Bowl.

Channel 2’s Karyn Greer went through the remaining tickets at the Atlanta Stadium and found that the most expensive tickets will cost you $4,400 and the cheapest remaining are around $3,500.

People Channel 2 Action News spoke with are willing to pay a premium to get a seat.

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"I got my World Cup tickets for this game coming up in Atlanta in December of 2025, so I got them quite early," fan Matthew Bar said.

“We applied for them like six, seven months ago, and then we allocated them about three months ago," England fan Cesar Arga said.

According to ticket marketplace TickPick, fans are paying thousands of dollars for a chance to see the world’s biggest soccer stars in Atlanta.

“It is steep. You know, we have features on the app itself, TickPick, that allow you to track the prices as they get closer to the event so that you can feel confident in making a good decision," Matt Ferrel with TickPick said.

Ferrel says the surge is driven by international interest, limited match inventory and Atlanta’s reputation as a host city.

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“For tomorrow, our biggest purchase was near $10,000 a ticket,” Ferrel said. “We’ve got some some die-hard fans. I mean, listen, there’s history between England and Argentina, it’s a beautiful stadium, it’s a beautiful place to host a game.”

He says there are reports of people being scammed, so use a reputable ticket seller or it could cost you.

“If you go through a reputable marketplace, you’re going to have coverage, you’re going to be safe in that space,” Ferrel said.

There’s still a chance that tickets could get less expensive as the match gets closer, so keep your eyes peeled on reputable sites to if you’re still hoping to score.

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