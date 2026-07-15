Mega Millions: Where in Georgia was lucky $4 million winning ticket sold?

One lucky ticket in Georgia won $4 million prize during Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing. We now know where it was sold.

The Georgia Lottery confirmed the winning ticket was purchased through the FOE Aerie 4379 Inc. in St. Marys, Georgia. The ticket matched the five numbers and had a multiplier of four on it to win the $4 million prize.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is now an estimated $672 million. Georgia Lottery players will also have a chance at a $498 million jackpot in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.

You can catch all the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots LIVE on Channel 2 just before WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

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HOW TO CLAIM LOTTERY PRIZES

If you have a winning Georgia Lottery ticket of an amount more than $601, you must claim your winnings at the Georgia Lottery headquarters located at 250 Williams Street, Suite 3000 in Atlanta.

For prizes of $600 or less, you can claim your winnings at the Georgia Lottery headquarters, any Georgia Lottery district office, or by mail.

And remember, you have 180 days from the drawing date to claim your prize for online tickets. Winners of prizes from instant tickets have 90 days from the expired date to claim a prize.

If you bought your ticket through the Georgia Lottery’s website or mobile app, prizes up to and including $600 will automatically be paid to the winner’s iHOPE account.

If you bought your ticket through the Georgia Lottery’s website or mobile app and won a prize over $601, you’ll receive an email with instructions on how to claim your prize.

Federal and state income tax withholdings will be deducted from prizes over $5,000.

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