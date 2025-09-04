Family speaks about tragic DeKalb fire set by man that killed woman, injured her son

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A tragic fire in DeKalb County claimed the life of Stephanie Wiley and left her son hospitalized at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Authorities have arrested Shawn Fails, Wiley’s ex-boyfriend, in connection with the incident, charging him with murder, aggravated assault, and arson.

The fire broke out on Monday at Wiley’s apartment, leading to her death and serious injuries to her son, who is now recovering at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Investigators suspect the fire was intentionally set, and video footage shows a man approaching the apartment with an object in his hand and later fleeing with his pant leg on fire.

Rodney Wiley, the victim’s brother, expressed his anguish upon seeing the video of his nephew jumping from a second-story window and calling for help for his mother.

“To hear him call out for his mom’s safety is piercing to me,” Rodney Wiley told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington.

Nicole Lebby-Wiley, the victim’s sister-in-law, started a GoFundMe campaign to help with funeral costs, describing Stephanie Wiley as someone who always helped others.

“She was just awesome,” Nicole Lebby-Wiley said. “Like, you would never find a person who would stick out their neck for you and do what she did for people. So it’s just tragic how we no longer have her here.”

Rodney Wiley described the suspect seen in the video as someone disconnected from human life.

Fails was arrested in Alabama, and although police cannot yet say with certainty if he is the man seen in the doorbell camera footage, he faces serious charges.

The community has rallied around the Wiley family, with the GoFundMe campaign aiming to help with the financial burden of funeral expenses.

As the investigation continues, Wiley’s son remains in recovery, and the family seeks justice for the loss of a beloved mother.

