Family remembers man who died rescuing mother, son from drowning in Chattahoochee

ATLANTA — The family of a man who died rescuing a mother and son from drowning in the Chattahoochee River says they’re not surprised he sacrificed himself.

Frank Young, 59, jumped into the river when he saw a 4-year-old child struggling to stay afloat.

The boy’s mother also jumped in to try and save him, but she couldn’t swim.

Young attempted to save the two, but he too could not swim.

“I don’t think he thought for one second, ‘What about me?” Young’s sister, Andrea Young, said.

