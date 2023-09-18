Family, friends searching for answers after former Atlanta assistant principal killed in Chicago

ATLANTA — There is a push for answers from the family and friends of a former Atlanta assistant principal who was shot and killed in Chicago.
Channel 2′s Candace McCowan was at the KIPP Strive campus.
Pictures from the family of 32-year-old Abnerd Joseph show a smile that greeted students and parents at KIPP Strive every day.
Joseph left KIPP for a job as an assistant principal job at a Chicago charter school earlier this year.
Last week, he was in the Chicago high-rise where he lived, when police say he got into a confrontation with a man in his building.
They say the man pulled a gun shooting Joseph who later died at the hospital.
Over the weekend, police said the shooter who had a concealed carry license, was released without being charged.
