Family, friends searching for answers after former Atlanta assistant principal killed in Chicago

ATLANTA — There is a push for answers from the family and friends of a former Atlanta assistant principal who was shot and killed in Chicago.

Channel 2′s Candace McCowan was at the KIPP Strive campus.

Pictures from the family of 32-year-old Abnerd Joseph show a smile that greeted students and parents at KIPP Strive every day.

Joseph left KIPP for a job as an assistant principal job at a Chicago charter school earlier this year.

Last week, he was in the Chicago high-rise where he lived, when police say he got into a confrontation with a man in his building.

They say the man pulled a gun shooting Joseph who later died at the hospital.

Over the weekend, police said the shooter who had a concealed carry license, was released without being charged.

