Former Atlanta assistant principal shot, killed in Chicago high rise

CHICAGO, IL. — A former Atlanta assistant principal was shot and killed in a high-rise building Thursday, according to officials.

The Chicago Police Department said a little after 7:30 p.m., they were called to the 100 block of E. Monroe Street in regard to a person shot.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found a man in the hallway with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

Channel 2′s sister station, WLS-TV identified the victim as 32-year-old Abnerd Joseph.

The investigation revealed that Joseph got into an argument before being shot by a 45-year-old man shot and killed him. He died at Northwestern Hospital.

WLS-TV spoke with Joseph’s brothers Friday afternoon who stated they were in a state of shock.

They said their brother was someone who spent his life giving to others.

Joseph was the assistant principal of culture at the Intrinsic High School in Chicago.

According to the school’s website, his main areas of focus were school climate, student discipline, school-wide transitions and procedures, and student safety.

Before joining the Intrinsic School system, he was an assistant principal at KIPP Metro Atlanta Schools.

In a statement sent to WLS-TV from Intrinsic School said, “We are deeply saddened and shocked by the loss of Mr. Joseph who served our school as an empathetic leader, role model and inspiration for our students. We are communicating this tragedy to our community and providing any support needed to both students and his colleagues during this difficult time. Our hearts are with Mr. Joseph’s family.”

Loved ones have set up a GoFundMe to help with a memorial fund for Joseph. To donate, click here.

What led up to the shooting is still unclear.

Detectives told WLS-TV the 45-year-old man is not currently in police custody. Officials said the man is a concealed-carry license holder.

The investigation is ongoing.

