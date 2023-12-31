Family and Friends hold memorial ride for biker hit and killed by driver

ATLANTA — It was a somber day for a local group of bicyclists who paid tribute to one of their own on Saturday.
Dozens of bicyclists gathered at the West End Saturday morning before going on a memorial ride for Tom Duncan.
A distracted driver hit and killed Duncan during a group ride on Lee Street in southwest Atlanta earlier this month.
Channel 2 Action News was at the tribute Saturday where his brother had a message for drivers.
“Watch out for the bikers. There is a three-foot law on the right-hand side of the road for bicyclists. You need to give them way. Yes, we know everyone seems to be in a hurry but slow down,” Mike Duncan said.
There is also a GoFundMe to raise money for Duncan’s family, here.
